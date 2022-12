Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is reportedly called the arrogant star by netizens. Reportedly on the sets of Gabbar Is Back, the actor slapped a fan who tried to cross the shooting line. Moreover, Akshay's bodyguards are protective of their star and often abuse and beat the fans. Also Read - Moving In With Malaika: Kareena Kapoor Khan has THIS special advice for bestie Malaika Arora; says, 'Malla let your guard...'