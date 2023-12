Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif fought due to Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's catfight started due to their exes. Well, Ranbir Kapoor broke up with Deepika and later got into a relationship with Katrina. This did not go well with Deepika. After few years, Ranbir and Deepika forget the past and mend ways for a healthy friendship. But Deepika did not mend her ways with Katrina. In 2018, their cold war came to an end when Deepika invited Katrina to her wedding and the latter attended it happily.