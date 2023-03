Kareena Kapoor Khan

Wherever the stars go, paparazzi follow. Bollywood celebrities are always under the radar of cameras. Given the nature of social media where pictures and videos go viral in no time, stars get trolled too. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan became a target of trolls. As a video of her walking hand-in-hand with hubby Saif Ali Khan went viral, netizens termed her 'drunk'. The couple was returning from a party when the shutterbugs went clickety-click. Saif even got irritated with the intrusion. On the other hand, Bebo got trolled as netizens simply assumed her to be 'drunk'. Here are other stars who hit headlines thanks to their viral 'drunk' avatars.