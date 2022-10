Karisma Kapoor

The actress entered Bollywood when she was 16. Reportedly, she had started her journey in the acting industry so that she could support her mom Babita Kapoor who had left school when she was in class 6. However, she got a lot of fame in Hindi cinema as she gave many hit movies.