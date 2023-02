Bollywood actresses who married divorced men

Bollywood celebrities often remain in the headlines for their personal life. Their fans are always on toe to know about their relationships, breakups, affairs, divorce, controversies, and more. While many Bollywood actors like Sohail Khan, Aamir Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and more got separated from their partners there are Bollywood actresses who are happily married to divorced men. We have jotted down a list of a few actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukherji, and more who got hitched to divorced men.