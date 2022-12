Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anupamaa in the show has spoken about her struggle with not being able to breastfeed her son Rudransh. She had revealed that she felt as if she failed as a mother and it had taken a toll on her mind as she did not lactate. The actress moreover shared that new moms should not be harsh on themselves if they face problems in breastfeeding.