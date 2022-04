Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aging is normal! It happens to everyone and there is no escaping from it. Bollywood divas also age. Of course, they put in extra efforts to take care of their skin given the industry they work in, however, aging is a process that everyone goes through no matter what. While the concept of perfect skin appears to be a 'myth' to many, with tonnes of makeup, actresses do set unrealistic beauty standards. But there are some actresses who are not at all shy when it comes to showing off their true, aging skin that has wrinkles, blemishes, and more. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of them. Though she got trolled for sharing this picture as she got called 'old', the unfiltered pictures is absolutely amazing.