Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion game on point

Kareena Kapoor Khan always grabs headlines for her stylish appearance. She never disappoints the fashion police with her chic style. Be it party dress, ravishing sarees, gym wear or a homely payjama Bebo slays it all. Moreover, it appears that a co-ord set is her go-to outfit. The actress is often seen sporting a coordinated set going out in the city, for an airport look, or for a dinner date. She is a 10 in stylish for every occasion. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently rocked a white co-ord set as she returned from Monaco Grand Prix 2023.