Kareena Kapoor Khan

Do you know that Kareena Kapoor Khan has given a strict diktat of working with only A-listers. Reportedly the Laal Singh Chadha actress has a demand on not working with B grade actors and this is reason she is cast only opposite A lister actors. Bebo has proved her acting mettle with her very film and she is the favourite co star of all the Khans. However seems like Kareena has changed her demand as she now she works in films where she is not just a heroine but has a strong role as well. The actress slayed it as Kalandi in Veere Di Weding. And now she will be in Devotion of Suspect X along with Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahalwat helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.