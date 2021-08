Image credit: HT Brunch

Makeover in no time

If you wish to see how to transform back into the sexy AF bombshell that you were prior to pregnancy, then look no further than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has shed all her excess weight that she gained during and after the birth of second son Jeh, so much so that she has now unveiled her first photoshoot merely six months after he’s been born, looking just as scintillating as one of her sizzling screen personas.