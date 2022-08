Katrina Kaif's fake identity

The life of a Bollywood star is always under scrutiny. Every detail about a star goes through a scanner. From who is meeting whom to who is eating what - everything gets discussed. While the box office collections of the films grab attention, there have been times when Bollywood stars have hit headlines for some of the most absurd rumours ever. Like Katrina Kaif! Recently, rumours of her pregnancy are keeping her fans excited there was a time when her identity was questioned. As per scoopwhoop, there were rumours that she was living in the country using a fake passport.