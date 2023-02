Just look at the little grumpy Jeh Ali Khan who is winning hearts with these adorable pictures

Just look at the little grumpy Jeh Ali Khan who is winning hearts with these adorable pictures. Jeh is adorable and often leaves us smitten with his cuteness and how. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan posts an emotional wish on Jeh's second birthday; cutie gets cranky and refuses to leave her lap while she's at work