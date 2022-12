Image credit: Instagram

Taimur and Jeh turn vacation mode on but there's something off

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and Jeh are currently on their vacation mode. The two little munchkins are in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and their aunt Saba Ali Khan decided to take them for an animal safari. But it looks like Taimur and Jeh didn't really like the idea as they looked utterly disinterested. Take a look.