Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins?

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that the two are expecting their first child together, there are various rumours that are going around on the internet. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ranbir revealed two truths and a lie. “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work, the actor said. Since then the fabs are wondering if the couple are expecting twins.