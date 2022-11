Kareena Kapoor winter wardrobe

Kareena Kapoor is a true-blue fashion icon. Whatever she wears turns into style. She makes fashion look fashionable. So, with winter around the corner, why not take some cues from one of Bollywood’s ultimate style divas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on how to shake up your winter wardrobe from the mundane? You can beat the winter chills by being stylish, too, just as Bebo does. Here are her seven best looks for your winter wardrobe.