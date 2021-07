Image credit: Google

Hrithik Roshan in Lakshya

Today is Kargil Vijay Divas. It is on this day that India beat Pakistan in the War of 1999 for the liberation of sections of Kargil District in Ladakh. We thought it’s a good day to remember all the actors who looked incredible in Army uniforms. In this pic, we have Hrithik Roshan from Lakshya. The 2004 film was based on the Kargil war and Hrithik was simply outstanding is this coming-of-age story.