Jana Nayagan Review: A Mass Entertainer, Packed With Emotion And Action

Vijay plays Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (TVK), a former police officer who chooses a quieter life after a troubled past. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he becomes the guardian of Viji, the daughter of two police officers who sacrificed their lives in service. Determined to give her a secure future, Vetri takes on the role of both protector and mentor. However, his attempt to escape his past fails when a former colleague, once a trusted friend, returns with a desire for revenge, forcing Vetri to confront old wounds and unfinished battles.