Image credit: Instagram/ WEDDING TALES/ Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Haldi ceremony

And just like that, we have another wedding coming up in the TV industry now. Naagin actress Karishma Tanna is getting married to her beau Varun Bangera. The two lovebirds confirmed their relationship in November last year. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera will be tying the knot on 5th February 2022. And as you read this, their pre-wedding functions are taking place. Karishma and Varun's Haldi function is taking place. Let's check out their pictures here: