Image credit: Instagram

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding details

Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera. According to reports, the two will get married on February 5 while their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will take place February 4. Their haldi ceremony took place today, February 3 and the actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of it. While Karishma and Varun are looking for an intimate wedding, here's a look at all the details, from venue to guest list, that you need to know.