Karthika Nair's dreamy wedding pictures

Karthika Nair got engaged to Rohit in Kerala and on November 19, the two walked down the aisle. She captioned the pictures as, 'Our Royal fairytale Begins. Blessed and grateful (sic).' Also Read - Aarambh 6 August 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Devasena saves Jaldev's life