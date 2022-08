Image credit: YouTube

Karthikeya 2 Hindi

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 is a Telugu film, but has been dubbed and released in Hindi as well. The film has shown exceptional growth at the box office, and recently, it even did better than Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan at the box office. It’s already a success and now, everyone waits to see what response further it will get at the ticket windows.