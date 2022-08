Karthikeya 2 give tough competition to Bollywood

Telugu film Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher has caught the frenzy of the audience. With the positive word of Karthikeya 2 has only gotten bigger and bigger at the box office. While it is a Telugu film, the Hindi version of it too is doing amazingly well at the box office. In fact, it is doing much better than the latest Bollywood releases and is serving as a threat to Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Dobaara.