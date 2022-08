Image credit: Google

Nikhil Siddhartha (Karthikeya 2)

Karthikeya 2 has been doing very well at the box office. Even the Hindi version of the movie has received a good response, and it is showing a very good jump in the numbers. Well, with the success of Karthikeya 2 Hindi, Nikhil Siddhartha has become a pan-India star and he joins other South stars like Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and others.