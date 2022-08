Karthikeya 2 holds strong in Hindi Belt

The box office game has become quite interesting in post-Covid era. The films that fans expected to do wonders at the box office are failing whereas the lesser hyped films are performing well. One such film is Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddhartha. Even in its third weekend, Karthikeya 2 is doing strong at the box office. On its third Saturday, the Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 made approximately Rs 1.50 to Rs 1.75 crore at the box office. This despite the competition from Vijay Deverakond and Ananya Panday's Liger.