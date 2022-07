Bollywood actors replaced in movies

A game of musical chairs when it comes to casting for Bollywood movies is something that both the industry and audience has gotten use to by now. Bollywood actors replacing each other in films is something that has been going on since times immemorial, and will likely continue for years to come – it's just the way the industry functions. Kartik Aaryan, Taapse Pannu, Aishwarya Rai have been the recent victims post 2000...