Akshay Kumar for Ratsasan (2018) remake

Today, we saw the trailer of Cuttputlli, which is the Hindi remake of Ratsasan. The movie is coming on September 2, 2022 on Disney Hotstar. Ratsasan is one of the best thrillers to come out of the South. Fans have watched it on OTT platforms, YouTube and on illegal sites. Fans of Akshay Kumar were wondering what was the need of a Hindi remake of such a widely watched and popular movie. He is not the only actor who is being criticised for working in remakes of South films. Here is a list of the movies and Bollywood stars working in them...