Kartik Aaryan seeks Ganpati’s blessing before Satya Prem Ki Katha shoot

Recently, Kartik Aaryan, who’s flaying at an all-time high, posted a picture seeking Ganpati Bappa’s blessings before beginning the shoot of Satya Prem Ki Katha, his next movie, costarring Kiara Advani. In the picture, Kartik also shared a glimpse of his gorgeous home. And in case it has ignited a desire to see the rest of the house of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, then fret not, as we’re here to grant your wish with these stunning photos of other parts of Kartik Aaryan’s house…