Kartik Aaryan hikes his fees after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan who is now become a superstar with his entry into the 100-crore club with the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and rightly deserves to hike his fees after so much hard work. Bollywoodlife exclusively shared the report of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star hiking his fees after seeing the massive success. It was reported that Kartik had charged 15 crore for this film and now he will be taking around 35- 40 crore per film and seems like every producer is happy to pay him this amount as he has earned this. Well, not only Kartik Aaryan but even these airs doubled their fees after the massive success of their films.