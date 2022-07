Ayushmann Khurrana was told by Karan Johar's Dharma production that they don't audition outsiders

Ayushmann Khurrana's journey is remarkable. He started his journey as a roadie, radio jockey, and journalist to an actor. The actor has come a long way. He struggles to get one film in his career. He even approached KJo where he faced a reaction and said that they don't audition outsiders, Karan gave me the landline number to his office when I met him. I should have taken a hint there and then. But I was so excited! I even planned exactly when I would make the call: sometime around 11:30 am, so he’d be done with breakfast and available to talk. The next day I dialled the number they’d given me. They said Karan wasn’t in the office. The day after that I called again. They said he was busy. And finally, my bubble burst when, the subsequent day, they told me bluntly ‘We only work with stars, and can’t work with you’.