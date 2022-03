Image credit: Instagram

Kartik Aaryan in Goa

While many Bollywood celebs prefer to go on a vacation to Maldives, Kartik Aaryan decided to relax in Goa with his college friends. The actor took to Instagram to share videos and pictures from his Goa vacation. The actor captioned the post as, “Life update Meri Goa trip ho gayi college friends ke sath Feeling purposeless now.” Well, Kartik’s fans are going gaga over his shirtless pictures as the actor is looking damn hot in them.