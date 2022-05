Kartik Aaryan wins hearts with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. He has been dishing out amazing movies with each film. And now, Kartik Aaryan's new movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out in theatres. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is winning hearts and how! The film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. Aneez Bazmee has helmed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the audience is showering the movie will all their love. Let's have a dekko at more MOST-LIKED films by Kartik Aaryan.