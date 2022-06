Image credit: Google

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s gift for Amitabh Bachchan

According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan had charged a minimal amount for starring in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Eklavya. The film didn’t do a great business at the box office, but still, the filmmaker gifted Big B a Rolls Royce Phantom. A few years ago, there were reports that the megastar has sold the car.