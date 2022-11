Kartik Aaryan didn't have Plan B

Kartik Aaryan didn't have Plan B and hence he gave his blood and sweat to make a Bollywood career. The actor even revealed of being in a mess and didn't know what to do as he was struggling to get that one big break. Also Read - Suniel Shetty shares why he believes Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced in Hera Pheri 3 [Exclusive]