When Preity Zinta talked about fear for her life while being in a relationship with Ness Wadia; filed an FIR too

Preity Zinta dated Nes Wadia for a while back in the 2000s. The actress claimed Nes threatened to make her disappear as she is just an actress and he is a very powerful person. But after the incident at Wankhede, she felt shattered and scared for her life. Preity also filed an FIR which was later amicably settled. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress Sara Ali Khan reveals if she and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan discuss work on dinner table [Exclusive]