Karwa Chauth 2022 at Anil Kapoor home: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor in festive wear

Anil Kapoor's home is the hub of Bollywood ladies for Karwa Chauth. This year, it is no different. It seems Sonam Kapoor is playing host to everyone. Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Dalal and others have landed there to see the moon and break the fast.