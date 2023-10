Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola are both actors. Akanksha rose to fame post her stint in Swaragini. Gaurav has done many TV shows like CID earlier and now is the lead of TV's highest rated show, Anupamaa. Gaurav and Akanksha met at an audition of a TV show. Akanksha was a newcomer that time and Gaurav had already worked before in many TV shows. Akanksha thought Gaurav is also new like her and started giving him advices about how to act. Gaurav listened to her patiently and was just smiling. After she finished her talks, Gaurav revealed his identity. Akanksha got embarrassed and that was the point at which they became good friends. Their friendship turned into love and Gaurav proposed to her soon. He said," Will you travel with me on the journey of life?" She replied, "Yes". They got married on November 24, 2016.