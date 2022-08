Kushal Tandon-Piyush Sahdev

In 2017, Piyush Sahdev got arrested after a woman accused him of rape. The case was widely reported. Kushal Tandon stayed neutral and said, This is a matter of somebody's life. His career, reputation, family… everything is at stake. I feel this matter needs to be investigated thoroughly. There are so many laws now made for the protection of women and rightly so, but they should not be misused. From what I hear, Piyush was living in with this woman for the last two months. This is not some random person he suddenly met. Nobody knows what transpired between the two. All I can say is that in any such case, we should wait for the police to investigate and the courts to decide, rather than jumping to conclusions about a person's character.