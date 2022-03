Katrina Kaif

Being successful in Bollywood isn't a cakewalk. Stars put in their heart and soul to reach the umpteen amount of stardom. But everyone goes through a bad phase. Stars do to and there have been times when actors have almost quit the field as it did not go as planned. For example, Katrina Kaif had once told that she had decided to quit acting post-Namaste London. On Karan Johar's show, Katrina had once stated that she started believing what people said about her. It was all about being just a pretty face and that's when she decided to quit and look for an alternate career. She even mentioned that she was packing her bags to leave post attending the screening of the film. But it turned out to be successful and it changed her life.