Katrina Kaif accused of stealing limelight from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding with her pregnancy rumours

Katrina Kaif was spotted just a few days ago at the airport while she was making her way home after her shoot. The actress chose to wear a loose Indian outfit and this choice of her sparked pregnancy rumours. As Katrina Kaif left the airport netizens were wondering why she chose to wear this outfit and started the speculation that she is pregnant. Not only did netizens start her pregnancy rumours but even accused Katrina of stealing the limelight from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding by spreading pregnancy rumours. Firstly the actress never said that she is pregnant and secondly it is just speculation. We wonder if ever these trolls will learn their lesson.