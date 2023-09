When Amitabh Bachchan starred in a B-grade film to resurrect his career

Bollywood's Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan was once in a Rs. 90 crores debt when his company collapsed. The actor's career was almost over as he was not getting any films. Amitabh decided to do a B-grade movie named Boom starring Katrina Kaif. Unfortunately, the film flopped at the box office. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back with action-packed avatars in the first look poster [Watch Video]