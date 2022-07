Bollywood stars doing the striptease on screen

There’s a big difference between stripping and doing the striptease – the latter being a well-crafted performance where each item of clothing is carefully shed to spike the seduct-o-metre. While Bollywood movies have become bolder with time, with filmmakers and actors no longer averse to skin show, the striptease is something that’s rarely done, and you’d be surprised to know that two of the most sensuous striptease sequences on screen in Hindi cinema have actually occurred in the 1970s. Check out the entire list from this exclusive club that includes Katrina Kaif, Akshya Kumar, Bindu and more…