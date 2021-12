Image credit: Google

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding

It’s here. Arguably the biggest Bollywood shaadi of the year is finally here. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan with family are already at the wedding venue along with other close family members of Katrina and Vicky. According to reports, he is going to perform along with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Read on to know all the deets about the big fat Bollywood shaadi.