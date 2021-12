Mehendi moods

All anything that Bollywood fans, Bollywood insiders and the entertainment media were talking about over the past couple of weeks was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, and the moment is now finally upon us. Yesterday, 11th December, Vicky Kaushal shared pics from his haldi ceremony with Katrina Kaif and if you thought their wedding pics were dreamy, then we were in for another surprise altogether, as their haldi ceremony was nothing short of a real-life big, fat, Punjabi, Bollywood wedding. But hold your horse as the mehndi pics are now out, and they top everything shared by the couple till date. Check them out below: