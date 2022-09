Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in an advertisement together and here's everything you need to know.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in an advertisement together and here's everything you need to know. Vicky and Katrina have starred in a travel advertisement, going by the images you can see Katrina holding a passport in her hand, while Vicky Kaushal has coconut water as that's the best when you travel especially. These cuties are giving their fans a major couple goals in every way.