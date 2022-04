Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are right on a romantic vacation

Oh boy! Just look at them, how hot do they look together? Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are right on a romantic vacation and they have been dropping some amazing pictures of them together that are leaving their fans swooning over them. After Katrina, Vicky Kaushal has shared a few pictures on his Instagram and boy their chemistry will leave all the singles soared eyes. I mean? They are just perfect together. Vicky and Katrina's latest pictures from their vacation are all about love and better connection. Vicky and Katrina got married in December and since then they haven't been on a vacation, and right now they are having the moment of their life. VicKat's fans scream that it is a much-needed break for the couple.