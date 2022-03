Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal selfie

Before getting married, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal didn’t make their relationship official. But, after tying the knot the couple has been indulging in a lot of social media PDA. Today, Katrina shared a couple of selfies on her Insta story with Vicky in which she is resting on the Uri actor’s shoulder. In one of the selfies, she has used ‘Sorry I am sleeping’ gif, and in second selfie she has used hearts gif. We have to say that Katrina and Vicky make a wonderful jodi.