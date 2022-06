Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's beautiful home

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married last December. Their wedding in Rajasthan was a royal affair. Given the Coronavirus restrictions, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal did not invite many guests from Bollywood. Now, their enjoying their happily ever after in a sprawling 4BHK house in Mumbai. It is a sea-facing house with all the amenities to their feet.