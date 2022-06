Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood’s IT couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year. The two had a very lavish wedding in Rajasthan’s Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. It was a starry affair with friends and relatives in attendance. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly sold off their wedding pictures to a streaming giant for a whopping Rs 80-100 crores. Let’s have a dekko at more Bollywood DIVAS who sold their wedding pictures for insane amount.