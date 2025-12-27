Katrina Kaif approached Salman Khan with a red rose? Real story behind VIRAL claim reveals...

1/8





Salman Khan India’s Bhaijaan is habitual to remaining in the spotlight. His name has been linked with multiple actresses in the past. His romantic relationships have always been a topic of discussion for media portals and fans.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan One such actress was Katrina Kaif. There was a time when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s relationship was the talk of the town. Fans were also quite excited about the possibility of their marriage, and everyone found the Salman–Katrina pairing very endearing.

Salman and Katrina’s relationship However, neither Salman nor Katrina ever confirmed their relationship. Today, Katrina Kaif is enjoying a happy married life with Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, an old picture of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is going viral on social media.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s picture In this picture, Katrina Kaif can be seen holding a red rose. Salman Khan can be seen posing for the camera. The photo is quite old and has been shared by a Salman Khan fan club page.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif image reaction Fans of both Salman and Katrina are continuously reacting to the picture. At the same time, some people are calling it an edited image. One user commented, “This is fake…when Salman was of that age, Katrina was a child…and had not met Salman during that age.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021. They had a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Their relationship has been loved by the public.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s marriage They kept their relationship private before marriage. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. They recently celebrated their first Christmas after becoming parents with their family.

