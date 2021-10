Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif at Sardar Udham screening

The team of Sardar Udham organised a special screening for the film fraternity in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal was seen greeting the guests as they made their way inside to watch his latest movie based on real life events. Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the screening and we just could not take our eyes off the beautiful lady.